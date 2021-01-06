Longtime Venice Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing

By Toi Creel

A Venice restaurant that has been around for nearly 30 years is closing its doors.

C&O Trattoria, located at 31 Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey, has has been serving up traditional Italian favorites to Venice’s beachside community since 1992. Recently due to struggles stemming from COVID-19 restaurant restrictions and a disagreements with the landlord, Debbie Singer, Co-owner along with Robert Singer of the C&O Restaurants, says C&O Trattoria will be closing its doors.

“Up until March when the pandemic hit, we were a thriving business with employees who had been there since 1992,” Singer said. “When the pandemic hit we were forced to close.”

The owners were planning on reopening while they consolidated operations at their other Marina restaurant C&O Cucina, doing takeout and delivery.

“We had some problems the city could have helped with and our landlord could have helped with. We could have potentially reopened,” Singer said.

Singer says they tried working with the landlords, mainly to get rent reduced. They were aiming for a partnership, however the parties weren’t able to come to an agreement.

“There was a desire on both sides but I don’t think they understood our financial position. There were some problems with the property itself, and a dispute over rent forgiveness and deferral,” Singer said.

Singer added the style of the restaurant which included welcoming large groups to celebrate events and functions, also worked against C&O Trattoria because of the pandemic.

“Part of the charm is large groups of people getting together,” Singer said. “That’s not happening during COVID and we’re not even encouraging that to happen during COVID.”

Despite the closure, Singer says C&O Restaurants is still holding on. Located a eight blocks east on Washington Boulevard, C&O Cucina is still open and available for carryout while a comeback for the Trattoria is a possibility.

“We loved serving everybody and celebrating everyone’s occasion at our location. We hope to open a C&O Trattoria at the beach once COVID is over,” Singer said.

“I think if landlords and tenants can work together during this then some restaurants will survive,” she added.