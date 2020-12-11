Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu home, and check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing By Toi...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...Read more
POPULAR
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...Read more