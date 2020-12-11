December 11, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu home, and check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales

in Venice Beach Real Estate, video
Related Posts
video

Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
News, video

Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
News, video

Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
News, video

Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

Read more
November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

1546 9th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments

November 29, 2020

Read more
November 29, 2020

Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing  By Toi...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells

November 27, 2020

Read more
November 27, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Food & Drink, video

Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR