A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow outdoor service to resume? Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award” *...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
A judge says that LA County's decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...Read more