To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it really help? Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
Venice Restaurateurs’ SM Pizza Spot Closes Right After Opening
December 3, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizza closes due to a plumbing issue after less than 24 hours after opening By Toi Creel An...
Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large By Sam Catanzaro Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Column: Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?
December 1, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection...
LA County Supervisor Kuehl Dines out After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
One Specific Car Targeted as Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes on Westside
November 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside police area has experienced spike the past few weeks By Chad Winthrop Over the past month, the Westside has...
Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing By Toi...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening
November 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...
Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...
Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday incident under investigation A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend. According to the Los...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...Read more
POPULAR
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...Read more