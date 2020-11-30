December 1, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually
* George Gascon Can Not Fire LA Prosecutors Protected by Civil Service
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, Venice Beach News, video
Items, including a Toyota catalytic converter recovered in a recent arrest by the Culver City Police Department. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

One Specific Car Targeted as Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes on Westside

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Westside police area has experienced spike the past few weeks By Chad Winthrop Over the past month, the Westside has...
News, video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

1546 9th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments

November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020

Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing  By Toi...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells

November 27, 2020

November 27, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

November 25, 2020

November 25, 2020

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...

Photo: Yours Truly Venice (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening

November 25, 2020

November 25, 2020

Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...
Food & Drink, video

Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

November 24, 2020

November 24, 2020

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
News, video

LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...

The USPS Venice facility November 21 after a small package exploded. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Saturday incident under investigation A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend. According to the Los...

Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 22, 2020

November 22, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

City Council Set to Vote on Vote on Encampment Ban

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...

