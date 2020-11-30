Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually
* George Gascon Can Not Fire LA Prosecutors Protected by Civil Service
Venice Oceanarium 25th Anniversary Reading of Moby Dick To Be Held Virtually: YO! Venice Show – November, 30, 2020
One Specific Car Targeted as Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes on Westside
November 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside police area has experienced spike the past few weeks By Chad Winthrop Over the past month, the Westside has...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing By Toi...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening
November 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...
Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market
November 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality...
Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
Santa Monica Airport Closure?
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...
Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday incident under investigation A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend. According to the Los...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
City Council Set to Vote on Vote on Encampment Ban
November 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
