Holiday Meats at Bob’s Market

Looking for all organic, sustainably raised meat for your holiday meals? Bob’s Market has a massive selection of top quality products to choose from and caring and knowledgeable staff to help you along the way in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Food & Drink, video
video

Santa Monica Airport Closure?

November 23, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
News, video

LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 20, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
News, video

Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award” *...

Photo: Pasjoli (Facebook).
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin

November 19, 2020

Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant By Toi Creel While Michelin stars are not being...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Food & Drink, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
News, video

Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...
video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 16, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
News, video

Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...
News, video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Food & Drink, video

What To Drink For The Holidays

November 10, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
News, video

Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery at Trader Joes * George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 9, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...

