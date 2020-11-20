Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause last week, and check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award” *...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery at Trader Joes * George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Public Meeting on Venice Coastal Zone Area
November 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Forum for feedback and suggestions about historic places, people, and events located specifically in the Venice Coastal Zone A resurvey...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold * Historical All Female Los...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...Read more