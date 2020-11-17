November 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.

Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board

By Sam Catanzaro

A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is in the works for a Westside neighborhood.

The project, known as Belmont Village, is planned for 10822 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood.

New renderings of the project will be presented on November 18 to the Westwood Design Review Board.

Plans call for a 12-story senior housing project with three levels of subterranean parking. The project calls for 53 independent dwelling units, 77 assisted living guest rooms and 46 memory care guest rooms. The ground floor will include amenity spaces such as an indoor pool and a screening room. The top floor will include a dining room, lounge, great room, bistro, gym and outdoor terraces.

The proposal also calls for a two-story education center to include preschool, toddler and infant classrooms with supporting administrative spaces and play areas. Church offices for the adjacent Westwood Presbyterian Church and Sunday school education spaces including a children’s classroom with breakout spaces will be provided on the upper level.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Student group Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA help put together over 400 hygiene kits ahead of VFC's 50th Anniversary. Photo: Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, video

Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim October 31. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules By Sam Catanzaro A man faces potential homicide charges...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...

A police chase turns onto Venice Boulearvd Thursday morning, moments before the suspect surrounded. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Chase Ends in Venice

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Venice By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in El...
News, video

Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...

Photo: Gypsychef.com
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

David Myers Burger Pop up Comes to Venice

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

By Toi Creel Chef David Myers, who previously worked at Comme Ça and Hinoki + the Bird, has brought a...
News, video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...

Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand are among the stars appearing at the 50th Anniversary celebration for CLARE | MATRIX. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh Brolin and other stars to appear By Toi Creel The pandemic...

Police activity near the scene where a suspicious package was found in Venice Monday. Photo: Citzen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bomb Squad Responds to Venice Beach Boardwalk Monday

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

LAPD Bomb Squad discover battery pack in area of OFW and Rose The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Bomb Squad...
News, video

Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

Read more
November 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery at Trader Joes * George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR