Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim

71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules

By Sam Catanzaro

A man faces potential homicide charges after killing a senior in a Venice-area attempted bicycle robbery.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Wednesday, October 28 around 1:45 p.m. the victim was standing at the corner of Beethoven Street and Victoria Avenue when a man attempted to steal his bicycle. In the ensuing struggle, the victim hit his head on the pavement.

The victim, 71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez of Venice–died at a local hospital on October 31 from injuries sustained in the attack.

A suspect, 31-year-old Dylan Brumley–a homeless individual according to reports–was arrested for felony robbery and released on November 2.

Since Brumley’s release, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled the cause of death a homicide. According to the LAPD, the suspect is not in custody at the time of publishing.

Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show that Brumley has been arrested (and released shortly thereafter) three previous times, the most recent being for a misdemeanor in June of this year.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the agency who would bring charges against Brumley, could not immediately be reached for comment regarding any legal action taken against the suspect.