November 13, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Gypsychef.com

David Myers Burger Pop up Comes to Venice

By Toi Creel

Chef David Myers, who previously worked at Comme Ça and Hinoki + the Bird, has brought a burger experience to Venice.

On November 11, Myers has opened Adrift Burger Bar, a pop-up restaurant at 1025 Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

According to his website, the Gypsy chef, the restaurant is “serving David’s signature burgers and classics with all the fixings alongside grown-up shakes and fries. ADRIFT Burger Bar embraces David’s Californian roots with hints of his global sojourns etched across the menu.”

On the menu will also be Myer’s famous Comme Ça burger, under the name DM Burger, which gained him accolades in the LA-area more than 5 years ago.

Diners will also be able to enjoy several other types of burgers with completely customizable options including more patties, adding vegetables like fried mushrooms. In addition, there’s also a “charitable topping” option on the menu, where diners add a financial donation that goes directly to the St. Joseph Center in Venice.

As far as how long diners can expect the burger joint to be there, Myers expects at least through the end of 2020.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
