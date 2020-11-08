Public Meeting on Venice Coastal Zone Area

Forum for feedback and suggestions about historic places, people, and events located specifically in the Venice Coastal Zone

A resurvey of historic resources in the Venice Coastal Zone Area is being conducted as part of the Venice Community Plan Update effort. The Los Angeles City Planning’s (City) survey team is seeking the public’s input.

The Venice Planning Team, in coordination with its consultant ICF and the City of Los Angeles’ Office of Historic Resources (OHR), is hosting a series of public meetings with the Venice community about historic places located within the Venice Coastal Zone Area. The first of these public meetings is on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of this first meeting is to hear from the community about historic resources in their neighborhoods as we start the process to update the 2015 Venice SurveyLA results. The City’s team will also be available to answer questions about methodology, definitions, and what historic status means for property owners.

The virtual Zoom meeting will consist of brief presentations from the Venice Planning Team, the Office of Historic Resources, and the City’s consultant ICF . Following the presentations, community members are invited to share their knowledge on potential historic properties, buildings, or other resources, as well as any comments on the previous survey results. Members of the public will likely be limited to 3 or 4 minutes of speaking time each.

For those unable to attend who would still like to receive information about the survey update or have suggestions about historic places, still RSVP to receive details on how.

RSVP HERE and join the Zoom Meeting https://planning-lacity-org.zoom.us/j/89188739814