Venice Pier Expected to Reopen Next Spring

$4 million repair project continues

The Venice Fishing Pier, currently closed for repairs, is set to reopen this spring, according to city officials.

The Venice Fishing Pier has been closed to the public since March 2020. On August 20, the City of Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners gave the green light for a $4,239,871 project to repair the Pier.

The Pier is a 1,310-feet-long, 16-feet-wide, supported by 157 battered 24” diameter concrete piles.

In April 2019, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) approved a permit for these repairs. On January 29, 2020, the (CCC) approved an amendment that requires construction to be completed by Memorial Day weekend 2021 (May 29, 2021). The Pier is expected to remain closed to the public for the duration of repairs.

The repairs consist of the refurbishment of the Pier, which has been damaged over time, as well as repairs to be done to the Pier’s ramp structure, which was damaged by a 2018 fire.

Due to limited funding, the project will be completed in phases, the first of which now underway includes the ramp repair and well as repairing deck soffits and battered piles. The second phase would see further soffits and pile repair in addition to other above deck repairs.