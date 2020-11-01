November 2, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

By Toi Creel

The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project which will contain rental units as well as office space.

The building is located less than five blocks from the beach at 4040 Del Rey Avenue near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln boulevards. It’s also near Culver City located just steps away from the City’s western border and also east of Venice.

Overall, the property has 228 rental units and 25,000 square feet of creative office space. 21 of the units will be set aside for low-income and affordable housing and 68 of the units will be used as co-living spaces.

The apartments will range in space from 550 to 1,500 square feet. There will also be a combination of single, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The three acre property was acquired by CLG back in 2018 at the price of $5.1 million according to records. Even though the building has just been completed, according to CLG founder Ken Kahan, it’s already 80% leased.

In addition to the living space, amenities will include a private theater room, game facility, fitness center, yoga studio and rooftop deck all designed by RIOS and PK Architecture.

Related Posts
EC Motel - 3501 S. Western Avenue. Photo: Google.
Featured, News

10 City of LA Hotels and Apartments to be Converted Into Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Council Delays Vote on Encampment Ban

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
News, video

Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Featured, News

Local Spa Owner Admits Price Gouging in Sale of Scarce N95 Masks

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Niki Schwarz, owner of Tikkun Holistic Spa, pleads guilty to federal charges A local day spa owner was charged this...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photo: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California. This would require a shift of at least 10 percent of the electorate away from supporting the earlier prison-emptying measures." Photo:
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore...

