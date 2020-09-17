Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe. Learn more in this video made possible by Maser Condo Sales.
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
Arson at Venice Beach Homeless Encampment
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Tent goes up in flames Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a Venice Beach encampment Thursday...
Sur La Table to Vacate the Westside
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
Venice Beach Pier Sexual Assault Update
September 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says victim’s vehicle in September 8 assault missing By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have provided an update in...
COVID-19 Continues to Decrease in LA but Air Quality Reducing Testing
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
September 15, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet
September 15, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...
Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020
September 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...
Fire Breaks out at Penmar Homeless Encampment
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Rose Avenue...
Arnold Maeda, Manzanar Internee and Longtime Westside Resident, Passes Away at 94
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime Westsider who helped memorialize Manzanar internees passes away September 10 By Sam Catanzaro Manzanar internee and longtime Westside resident...
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store
A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside
National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
