September 16, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
On September 8, a woman was found lying unconscious outside the bathroom pictured in the bottom right of this photo. Photo: Getty Images.

Venice Beach Pier Sexual Assault Update

LAPD says victim’s vehicle in September 8 assault missing

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police have provided an update in their investigation of the beating and sexual assault of a woman near the Venice Beach pier recently.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Pacific Division officers responded to the area of Anchorage Street and Ocean Front Walk around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8 in response to a female who had suffered severe injuries in an assault that occurred between 2 and 5 a.m. According to the LAPD, the victim was found unconscious outside the beach restroom lying naked from the waist down.

When this story was first reported, the LAPD had not yet interviewed the victim who was getting treatment in the hospital for injuries sustained in the assault.

Photo: LAPD.

In a September 9 Crime Alert originally published by Shacked Magazine, the LAPD says the suspect–who is still at large–made off with the victim’s wallet, purse, iPhone and vehicle. According to the LAPD, the vehicle is a 2011 gray Ford Escape with CPL5138 Arizona license places.

Shacked went on to report additional info the outlet gathered from locals.

“The woman sexually [assaulted] is said to be a 29 year old college student/graduate,” Shacked wrote. “The attack may have started behind the Arbor store, and ended at the restrooms just south of pier, where she was further beaten, then dragged to the backside of the restrooms and left for dead.”

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
