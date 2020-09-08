Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier

Assault occurs early Tuesday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing Pier Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Pacific Division officers responded to the area of Washington Boulevard and Ocean Front Walk around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officers met with both Los Angeles Fire Department and Department of Recreation and Parks personnel at the scene, who reported that a female adult suffered severe injuries in an assault that occurred between 2 and 5 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to the LAPD.

Officers have not interviewed the victim yet and so no description of the suspect is available a detective for the Department said.

While details surrounding the incident are currently limited, Shacked Magazine reported that the victim was assaulted in front of restrooms to the south of the Pier and “dragged to the back and dumped.”