September 15, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A fire burns next to the Penmar Golf Course Monday morning. Photo: Citizen App.

Fire Breaks out at Penmar Homeless Encampment

Fire not under investigation, says LAFD

By Sam Catanzaro

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Rose Avenue next to Penmar Golf Course Monday morning.

According to the Los Angels Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported around 6 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of Rose Avenue. The Department says a single unit arrived on the scene and was able to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is not under investigation, according to the LAFD.

The encampment where the fire took place has been the location of multiple fires over the past year.

These fires and other impacts from the encampment have been a source of frustration for nearby residents, including a property owner who told Yo! Venice in the video below that the she worries the encampment has lowered the value of her property.

This spring a petition was started by the Rose Penmar Parkway Beautification Association–a coalition of nearby residents–calling on the City to transfer the jurisdiction of the public walking path to the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department. Petition supporters say it will become illegal to camp once Recreation and Parks take over the land.

“Once the strip of land’s jurisdiction is changed, it becomes park land and illegal to camp upon,” reads the petition. “Once the land is granted back to the Department of Recreation and Parks, we will then have an opportunity to pursue multiple means to beautify and improve the strip of land so that it can best serve our community.”

Councilmember Mike Bonin, however, when asked if he would support transferring the jurisdiction, expressed preferences for other alternatives.

“We’re not sure it actually would do what folks think it would do. It may, in fact, be that part of that land–the strip of land on the walk path just outside Penmar Golf Course–part of it is actually Recreation and Parks land already, so we are trying to determine what is Rec and Parks and what is Public Works, but simply switching jurisdiction probably does not get the magic result that people are anticipating,” Bonin told Yo! Venice in an interview. “If Recreation and Parks owns the underlying land, then it is an easy process. If part of it was deeded as a result of the Ballona land grants 300 years ago then that’s a more exhaustive process.”

Instead, as laid out in motion currently in Los Angeles City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment, Bonin is calling for a Rapid Results Encampment to Home pilot program for the Rose-Penmar area. The motion would also use various City tools such as Project Roomkey to provide alternatives to the encampment.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Arnold Maeda was only 15-years-old when he, his family and dog (pictured) were forced away from their home and into an internment camp. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arnold Maeda, Manzanar Internee and Longtime Westside Resident, Passes Away at 94

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Longtime Westsider who helped memorialize Manzanar internees passes away September 10 By Sam Catanzaro Manzanar internee and longtime Westside resident...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
News, video

Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

Read more
September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
Featured, News

County Changes Course on Trick or Treating Ban

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating

September 9, 2020

Read more
September 9, 2020

Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
News, video

LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Investigate Stabbing * Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low All...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...

The United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News

UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR