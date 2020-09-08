A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down the value of her property. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges
September 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Limited On-Campus Instruction Given Green Light
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Barber shops, salons can also open at reduced capacity By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County is slowly reopening as schools...
Yours Truly Crew Opening Restaurant in Brig Parking Lot
September 3, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees * LA County Salons...
UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again
September 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
City of LA Tackling Senior Loneliness
September 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
County Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Lost Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads * New Covid19 Reopening...
In LAX Flight Path Case, Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA
August 31, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...
LAPD Advises Venice-Area to Keep Windows and Doors Locked
August 31, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
70 percent of local burglaries involved unlocked doors or windows By Staff Writer Venice-area police say that over two-thirds of...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
