Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down the value of her property. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

The United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.
Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Limited On-Campus Instruction Given Green Light

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Barber shops, salons can also open at reduced capacity By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County is slowly reopening as schools...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Yours Truly Crew Opening Restaurant in Brig Parking Lot

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees * LA County Salons...

Photo: CDC/Debora Cartagena
UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again

September 1, 2020

September 1, 2020

N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
City of LA Tackling Senior Loneliness

September 1, 2020

September 1, 2020

By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
County Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Lost Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

September 1, 2020

September 1, 2020

Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads * New Covid19 Reopening...
In LAX Flight Path Case, Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
LAPD Advises Venice-Area to Keep Windows and Doors Locked

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

70 percent of local burglaries involved unlocked doors or windows By Staff Writer Venice-area police say that over two-thirds of...

In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 28, 2020

August 28, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...

