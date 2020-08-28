August 29, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Los Angeles Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that his office has filed criminal charges against four people – two party hosts and two homeowners – for mega-parties that have reportedly been the source of outrage from neighbors.

Among those charged for allegedly violating the Safer L.A. Health Order and the City’s Party House Ordinance are TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray, who share a rented home in the Hollywood Hills.

“With hundreds of people attending, loud music all night long and cars blocking access for emergency vehicles, party houses are really out of control nightclubs, and they’ve hijacked the quality of life of neighbors nearby. As if that weren’t enough, the hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We’ve got to put a stop to it,” said Feuer. “If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior–not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege.”

On Saturday night, August 8, 2020, LAPD officers responded to a complaint call about a party at the Hollywood Hills home shared by Hall and Gray. Officers warned Hall that parties are currently prohibited under the Mayor’s Safer L.A. Order, issued him a Party House citation and prominently posted both the Notice of Violation pertaining to party houses and the Initial Warning of Noncompliance with the City’s Safer L.A. Order, which states that further violations may result in the power being shut off. Officers stayed until the guests left.

Six days later, on August 14, LAPD Officers were back at the house after receiving a call of shots fired, and discovered a party of several hundred people celebrating Hall’s 21st birthday. Officers spoke with Gray, who acknowledged he was aware of the prior citation. He received a separate citation and LAPD stayed until guests dispersed. An updated violation notice about party houses and the Final Warning of Noncompliance with the City’s Safer L.A. Order were posted. No evidence was found of a gun being fired.

On August 19, the City cut the power at the Hollywood Hills home.

Feuer also announced the filing of charges against Jianwei Bai, owner of a home on Outpost Drive, and David Marvisi, who owns a home on Sunset View Drive. These homes allegedly have been the sources of numerous community complaints and both owners have received multiple citations for violating the Party House Ordinance. The homeowners also received a warning letter from Feuer about potential prosecution. Despite these contacts, the homes allegedly have continued generating complaints and citations.

Penalties include up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines. These cases will be prosecuted by Deputy City Attorney Ethan Weaver.

Related Posts
In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
News, video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...

“What really went on? It’s hard to be certain, in part because neither the Southern California Edison Co. nor the California Independent System Operator (CalISO), which runs the state’s electric grid, answered specific questions about how close to capacity several power plants operated during the shortages. ‘This all looks highly suspicious,’ said Bill Powers, a San Diego engineer expert on utility operations,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Blackout Blackmail Possible in August Outages

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Never before in California’s long experience with power blackouts have systematic, preplanned outages been...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

August VNC meeting recap part III By Angela McGregor A motion put forward by the Homeless Committee at the August...
News, video

Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...

Almond udon with chili, scallion, shiitake and sesame tofu at Plant Food + Wine in Venice. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released  By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Featured, Health, News

County to ‘Think About’ Reopening Schools, Businesses if Transmission Rates Hold

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Featured, Health, News

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
News, video

Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Venice Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following...
Featured, Health, News

Community Support Helping Venice Family Clinic Serve Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Because of an outpouring of community support and dedication from its staff, Venice Family Clinic has been able to continue...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting By Angela McGregor The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured...

