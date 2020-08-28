August 29, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

By Tom Elias, Columnist

Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative are now persisting in their attempt to fundamentally alter the landmark Proposition 13.

Their measure would remove the 1978 ballot initiative property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. If this passes, commercial land and buildings would be taxed based on current market values, while yearly residential property taxes would still be based on 1 percent of the latest purchase price or 1 percent of their 1975 assessed value if ownership has not changed. Residential levies can climb by no more than 2 percent per year.

This alteration would give local governments and public schools an additional $11 billion to $12 billion annually, sponsors say. It would do nothing about the longtime Proposition 13 inequity which sees neighbors in similar properties paying wildly different property taxes, depending on when they bought.

But the alleged commercial property tax total is fictitious at this moment, the remnant of a bygone era that ended with the coronavirus shelter-at-home order issued in March by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor, using emergency powers, coupled his stay-home order with others allowing tenants, both individual and commercial, to delay paying rent for months at a minimum.

With much of the withheld rent money – perhaps 15 percent of all that tenants normally pay – now in limbo, property owners and appraisers can’t accurately assess the value of commercial property. Owners don’t know how much they will really get if tenants like the Cheesecake Factory restaurant chain, which refused to pay rent while its eateries were shuttered, don’t eventually pay up.

Other commercial tenants withholding rent will likely let it pile up, then negotiate settlements with building managers. Owners of many buildings will never get the full rent they were due.

Also, because corporations like Twitter, Facebook and many more have told white collar workers to keep working from home as long as they like – and many like it much better than commuting – a healthy percentage of office building owners have no idea how much of their space may soon be vacant.

Taken together, this makes it almost impossible for owners or appraisers to calculate the actual value of much of California’s commercial property, since office buildings’ value depends largely on income they produce. This makes the numbers often purveyed by Split Roll sponsors completely speculative.

Into this quagmire steps the new ballot measure, pushing a fundamentally good idea, but one that will be slammed mercilessly in television and social media advertising as landlords fear high taxes that might force them out of business.

When, not if, this proposition loses at the polls, it will become virtually impossible politically to tinker with Proposition 13 for years to come, as the initiative most likely returns to its prior status as the untouchable third rail in California politics. The measure was nearly sacrosanct in Sacramento for more than 40 years, legislators of all political persuasions fearing the wrath of homeowners, who always cast ballots in higher proportions than other groups.

Standing by to help dump the Split Roll into a deep grave is the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn., named for the more famous of Proposition 13’s two authors. 

For decades, this outfit has opposed anything that looks like it might alter even the tiniest aspect of its pet law. The Jarvis organization frequently sends mailers to property owners warning them any attack on any part of Proposition 13 promises to send their taxes through the roof. That’s happening again now, as official-looking mailings from the group turn up from time to time in homeowner mailboxes.

These will become more frequent as November nears. The din around Split Roll might even drown out presidential balloting, which figures to be among the noisiest in years.

The bottom line: Sponsors believe the financial needs of schools in the wake of the coronavirus-caused recession, plus a rising sense of general resentment of injustice, will push this initiative over the top even in this very odd election year. The betting here is that they are dead wrong.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected]. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Los Angeles Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
News, video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...

“What really went on? It’s hard to be certain, in part because neither the Southern California Edison Co. nor the California Independent System Operator (CalISO), which runs the state’s electric grid, answered specific questions about how close to capacity several power plants operated during the shortages. ‘This all looks highly suspicious,’ said Bill Powers, a San Diego engineer expert on utility operations,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Blackout Blackmail Possible in August Outages

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Never before in California’s long experience with power blackouts have systematic, preplanned outages been...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

August VNC meeting recap part III By Angela McGregor A motion put forward by the Homeless Committee at the August...
News, video

Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...

Almond udon with chili, scallion, shiitake and sesame tofu at Plant Food + Wine in Venice. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released  By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Featured, Health, News

County to ‘Think About’ Reopening Schools, Businesses if Transmission Rates Hold

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Featured, Health, News

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
News, video

Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Venice Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following...
Featured, Health, News

Community Support Helping Venice Family Clinic Serve Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Because of an outpouring of community support and dedication from its staff, Venice Family Clinic has been able to continue...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting By Angela McGregor The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR