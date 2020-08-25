August 25, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?

Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.

in video, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
video

Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
News, video

Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
News, video

Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Venice Beach Health, video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
News, video

ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
video

Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
News, video

LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020 1

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV, video

Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
News, video

Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
News, video

New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...
video

Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR