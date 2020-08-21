August 21, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September 1st and are joined by Brian Maser of Maser Condo Sales to talk about buying and selling during Covid-19, this and  much more in this show brought to you by American Advisors Group

News, video

Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Venice Beach Health, video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 17, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
News, video

ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

August 14, 2020

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
video

Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

August 13, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
News, video

LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 12, 2020

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV, video

Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
News, video

Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
News, video

New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...
video

Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

August 6, 2020

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
video

The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

August 6, 2020

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

