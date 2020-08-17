August 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since the pandemic started much of the equipment has been removed temporarily and now people want it back, in this video brought to you by Artist Michael Hunt.

in Venice Beach Health, video
A rendering of the Venice Wave apartments. Photo: Robert James Taylor Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments

July 27, 2020

Read more
July 27, 2020 1

July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1 By Angela McGregor The July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom...

