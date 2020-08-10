A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
“CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King to Moderate Venice Family Clinic Panel on the Trauma of Incarceration
August 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King will moderate an online panel discussion about the Trauma of Incarceration that Venice Family...
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds, awakening...
OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey
By Allan Parsons Author’s Note: At the request of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, this OpEd was removed 8/4/2020 until edits...
New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...
County to Not Issue Waivers for Elementary Schools to Hold In-Person Classes
August 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials cite high COVID-19 infection rate By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials have announced that they will...
Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA
By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man
August 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...
VNC Pass No-Confidence Vote for SPY Project
August 4, 2020 Angela McGregor
Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap Part 3 By Angela McGregor At their most recent meeting, the Venice Neighborhood Council...
County Officials ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About COVID-19 Spread
August 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Cutting LAPD Budget’s Impact on Venice
July 30, 2020 Angela McGregor
Venice Neighborhood Council July meeting recap, Part 2. Read Part 1 here By Angela McGregor Last week the Venice Neighborhood...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
“CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King to Moderate Venice Family Clinic Panel on the Trauma of Incarceration
CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King will moderate an online panel discussion about the Trauma of Incarceration that Venice Family...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...Read more