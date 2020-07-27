July 27, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments

A rendering of the Venice Wave apartments. Photo: Robert James Taylor Architects.

July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1

By Angela McGregor

he July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom — opened with the announcement that Communications Chair Theresa White has stepped down.  Stakeholders with an affinity for digital communications and social media are invited to apply for the open seat, and applications will be accepted via the VNC website until the end of August.

The evening was dominated by LUPC motions, most notably a four story, 77-unit apartment building planned for three currently vacant lots at the corner of Glencoe Avenue and Venice Blvd.  The site — totalling .40 of an acre  — formerly featured four rent stabilized, multi-unit residential buildings that, until a year ago housed 9 families.  The project’s developer, Venice Wave, LP, (aka  Isaac W. Cohanzad, the founder of Wiseman Residential), has failed to reach out to either the surrounding community or LUPC according to LUPC’s staff report.  Their plans would take advantage of Transit Oriented Corridor tier 2 incentives to reduce the sidewalk setback to just 5 feet, allow the project to be 40 feet (rather than the standard 30 feet) high and do away with all but one half of one parking space for each bedroom.  No representative from the developer attended the VNC Board meeting.  Community  member Erica Moore gave a detailed presentation spelling out neighborhood’s objections to the project.  These included not only the TOC incentives, but the belief that inclusion of just 9 affordable units to replace the 9 rent stabilized family apartments that had been lost was insufficient.  Stakeholders also pointed out that, given the project’s proximity to three local schools, the project should include more units suitable for families.  The project has received a letter of determination from City Planning, despite the lack of community input or notification, and is currently being appealed.

In Board commentary, Jim Murez pointed out that, in the context of that appeal, a straightforward refusal of the project by the VNC Board would likely not carry the weight of a statement specifically outlining the community’s concerns. Over the course of the meeting, he and LUPC Chair Alix Glucovsky worked to create such a statement, which was amended to the existing motion along with a request that the Planning Department hold the project open to allow for adequate community input. The motion passed.

Check back for more coverage of the July VNC meeting in the coming weeks

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, video

Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp: YO! Venice Show – July, 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp * Salons Reopening Outdoors All...
Featured, News, politics

Ask Mike Bonin a Question

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week  By Sam Catanzaro Yo! Venice will interview Los Angeles City...

Authorities investigate a body that washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Identifies Body That Washed Ashore on Venice Beach

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

48-year-old Miriam Montufar identified by Los Angeles Coroner By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles coroner has identified a woman found...

Venice High School's Deon Dizon throws a pitch during his 55 pitch no hitter against Venice on April 2, 2019. Photo: Morgan Genser.
Featured, News, Sports

High School Sports Pushed Back Until December

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...

Authorities investigate a body that washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Body Washes Ashore on Venice Beach

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

Incident under investigation by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. By Sam Catanzaro A body washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Warns LA on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
News, video

Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers: YO! Venice Show – July, 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers * How Schools Can...

The Pacific Sunset: A Bridge Home Shelter. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Venice Homeless Shelter Passes Legal Hurdle

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

California Supreme Court declines to hear Venice Stakeholder’s Association case against bridge housing center By Sam Catanzaro The California Supreme...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Hits New High of COVID-19 Cases Reported in a Day

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...
News, video

Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group: YO! Venice Show – July, 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group * Los Angeles Headed for...
Featured, News

Renewed Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’ as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Gold's Gym in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Newsom Directs Closure of Gyms, Hair Salons and More

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...

Venice High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Los Angeles Schools to Be Remote in Fall

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

[mc4wp_form id="36302"]

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR