July 24, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Coroner Identifies Body That Washed Ashore on Venice Beach

Authorities investigate a body that washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.

48-year-old Miriam Montufar identified by Los Angeles Coroner

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles coroner has identified a woman found dead on Venice Beach Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Miriam Montufar, 48, was pronounced dead near the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk–just to the north of the Venice Breakwater–around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The Coroner has not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.

Shacked Magazine has reported, however, the body was found naked while a “pair of shoes, some clothing, and other items were found in a pile near the body.”

In addition, Shacked reported that Sheriff’s deputies “believe it could be a suicide.”

Authorities could not verify these reports.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, video

Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp: YO! Venice Show – July, 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp * Salons Reopening Outdoors All...
Featured, News, politics

Ask Mike Bonin a Question

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week  By Sam Catanzaro Yo! Venice will interview Los Angeles City...

Venice High School's Deon Dizon throws a pitch during his 55 pitch no hitter against Venice on April 2, 2019. Photo: Morgan Genser.
Featured, News, Sports

High School Sports Pushed Back Until December

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...

Authorities investigate a body that washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Body Washes Ashore on Venice Beach

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

Incident under investigation by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. By Sam Catanzaro A body washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Warns LA on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
News, video

Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers: YO! Venice Show – July, 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers * How Schools Can...

The Pacific Sunset: A Bridge Home Shelter. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Venice Homeless Shelter Passes Legal Hurdle

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

California Supreme Court declines to hear Venice Stakeholder’s Association case against bridge housing center By Sam Catanzaro The California Supreme...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Hits New High of COVID-19 Cases Reported in a Day

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...
News, video

Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group: YO! Venice Show – July, 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group * Los Angeles Headed for...
Featured, News

Renewed Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’ as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Gold's Gym in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Newsom Directs Closure of Gyms, Hair Salons and More

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...

Venice High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Los Angeles Schools to Be Remote in Fall

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...
News, video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

[mc4wp_form id="36302"]

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR