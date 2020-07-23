Coroner Identifies Body That Washed Ashore on Venice Beach

48-year-old Miriam Montufar identified by Los Angeles Coroner

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles coroner has identified a woman found dead on Venice Beach Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Miriam Montufar, 48, was pronounced dead near the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk–just to the north of the Venice Breakwater–around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The Coroner has not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.

Shacked Magazine has reported, however, the body was found naked while a “pair of shoes, some clothing, and other items were found in a pile near the body.”

In addition, Shacked reported that Sheriff’s deputies “believe it could be a suicide.”

Authorities could not verify these reports.