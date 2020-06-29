June 30, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

County Directs Closures of Beaches During 4th of July Weekend

Fireworks displays also banned in county

By Sam Catanzaro

After reporting the highest single one-day COVID-19 case count, Los Angeles County has ordered that beaches close and fireworks displays banned during the 4th of July Weekend.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) ordered L.A. County beaches closed from July 3 through July 6 at 5:00 a.m. to prevent “dangerous crowding” that results in the spread of deadly COVID-19.

For that same reason, the department is also prohibiting fireworks displays in the County this July 4th holiday weekend.

“Closing the beaches and prohibiting fireworks displays during this important summer holiday weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it’s the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus. The Fourth of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health. “We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part.

According to the County, during the holiday weekend, beaches will be totally closed to all recreational activities. Beach parking lots will be closed, as well.

The announcement comes the same day Los Angeles County reported the highest single one-day case count of COVID-19.

