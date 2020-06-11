June 12, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Paddle Tennis Courts Opening

Brian Wan and Russ Garber competing in a 2018 paddle tennis tournament in Venice Beach. Photo: Ted Catanzaro

By Chad Winthrop

The Venice Beach paddle tennis courts are reopening.

As reported by Venice Paparazzi, the courts are set to open on Friday, June 12.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), there are rules in place to slow the spread of the virus, including limiting play to singles only. A complete list of rules are posted on the courts.

The 11 courts, located at 1900-1998 Ocean Front Walk, are in operation from 7 a.m. until sundown.

The courts are free to the public and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For those who do not have the equipment, rackets can be rented for $5 each along with tennis balls with a valid I.D. at the Recreation and Parks Office located at 1800 Ocean Front Walk.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Street vendors receiving financial help in new fund? YO! Venice Show – June, 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You are invited to a virtual groundbreaking party! * Street vendors...

Police respond to a man with a knife barricade in a building on Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Avenue Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Separate SWAT Team Standoffs Result in Tuesday Arrests

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020 1

By Toi Creel Two people were arrested in separate SWAT team standoffs in the Venice-area Tuesday. According to LAPD, at...
News, video

Food delivery fees capped in new bill: YO! Venice Show – June, 8, 2020

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Food delivery fees capped in new bill. * The National Guard...

A Jeep police believe to be involved in a shooting of a police officer in Venice last week. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News

Palmdale Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Police in Venice

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020 1

Gabriel Estrada faces five counts of attempted murder By Sam Catanzaro A Palmdale man has been arrested for the attempted...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

National Guard Leaves Venice

June 8, 2020

Read more
June 8, 2020 1

Small contingent on reserve in case of emergency By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that most...
News, video

Devastated Santa Monica starts to rebuild with help from volunteers and donations: YO! Venice Show – June, 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

Read more
June 4, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Devastated Santa Monica starts to rebuild with help from volunteers and...

A rendering of the Lincoln Apartments. Photo: Venice Community Housing.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Planning Commission Approves Lincoln Apartments Despite Community Pushback

June 3, 2020

Read more
June 3, 2020 1

By Toi Creel The Lincoln Apartments, a 40-unit supportive housing project proposed in Venice, has full support from the City...

A Jeep involved in a police shooting in Venice. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect at Large Who Shot at Police in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Officer shot at on May 31 on Lincoln Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police are searching for a vehicle...

Protestors gather at the intersection of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevards Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Ben Affleck Among Peaceful Protestors in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Demonstrators protest police killing of George Floyd By Sam Catanzaro Thousands of peaceful demonstrators, including Ben Affleck, protested in Venice...

A member of the National Guard on Abbot Kinney Boulevard near California Avenue Monday night. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

National Guard Arrives in Venice

June 2, 2020

Read more
June 2, 2020 1

Online rift between event organizer and local blog By Sam Catanzaro The National Guard is currently stationed in Venice to...
News, video

Santa Monica riots and looting spill into neighboring cities: YO! Venice Show – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

Read more
June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Riots and looting erupt in Santa Monica and neighboring...
News, video

Peaceful protests seeking justice: Yo! Venice Show – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

Read more
June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Peaceful protests seeking justice. All this and more...

Protestors make their way down the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Will Hawkins.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

George Floyd Protesters Come to Venice

May 28, 2020

Read more
May 28, 2020 1

Demonstrators march from Santa Monica to Venice Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro “Black lives matter.” “White silence is white violence.”...
News, video

Overcrowded Venice Beach Unsafe? Yo! Venice Show – May, 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

Read more
May 28, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Overcrowded Venice Beach Unsafe? * What establishments will...
Featured, News, Sports, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Skate Park

Video: Venice Skatepark Taken Back by Skaters

May 28, 2020

Read more
May 28, 2020 1

Defying officials, Venice Skate Park skaters recently took matters into their own hands after the City of Los Angeles filled...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR