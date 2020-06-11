Paddle Tennis Courts Opening

By Chad Winthrop

The Venice Beach paddle tennis courts are reopening.

As reported by Venice Paparazzi, the courts are set to open on Friday, June 12.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), there are rules in place to slow the spread of the virus, including limiting play to singles only. A complete list of rules are posted on the courts.

The 11 courts, located at 1900-1998 Ocean Front Walk, are in operation from 7 a.m. until sundown.

The courts are free to the public and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For those who do not have the equipment, rackets can be rented for $5 each along with tennis balls with a valid I.D. at the Recreation and Parks Office located at 1800 Ocean Front Walk.