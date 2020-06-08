Palmdale Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Police in Venice

Gabriel Estrada faces five counts of attempted murder

By Sam Catanzaro

A Palmdale man has been arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer in Venice last week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on May 31, between 4 and 6:30 p.m., two shooting incidents occurred at Pacific Division officers. The shootings, which took place on Lincoln Boulevard between Rose and Machado streets, both involved a black Jeep pictured above.

The first incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. when a female officer sustained a bullet ricochet injury to the foot. The Jeep seen in the photo above was spotted driving past the scene as the officer was shot.

While officers were holding the perimeter in response to the shooting, a police SUV was hit by bullets. According to the LAPD, officers observed the same Jeep in the area right before the second shooting before spotting it fleeing at a high speed after the shooting.

Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) detectives assumed investigative responsibility and were able to locate video of the suspects’ vehicle and distribute a crime alert bulletin containing a picture of the actual vehicle.

On June 3, 2020, at 8:45 p.m., uniform officers assigned to the Safe LA detail in the downtown area observed a Jeep, matching the description of the wanted vehicle, driving amongst the protesters, according to the LAPD.

The vehicle was stopped by the Street Racing Task Force and the occupants of the vehicle were detained. RHD detectives responded and interviewed the individuals.

Suspect Gabriel Estrada, age 28 and resident of Palmdale, was later booked for the attempted murder, according to the LAPD.

The case was presented to the CAPOS Division of the District Attorney Office. On June 5, 2020, five counts of attempted murder were filed on Estrada. The fifth count was filed for the victim standing with officers at the time of the shooting.