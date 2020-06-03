Planning Commission Approves Lincoln Apartments Despite Community Pushback

By Toi Creel

The Lincoln Apartments, a 40-unit supportive housing project proposed in Venice, has full support from the City Planning Commission after being rejected by the Venice Neighborhood Council.

On Thursday, May 28, City of Los Angeles Planning Commission voted a unanimous yes for the project proposed by Venice Community Housing (VCH) and Safe Place for Youth (SPY). The project now needs to be approved by Los Angeles Council as a whole.

Despite the Planning Commission’s support for the project, the development has had many critics.

The Venice Neighborhood Council voted against the project citing the following concerns: proximity to a school and church, criminal complaints from SPY’s drop-in center for homeless youth and cost.

“To ignore ‘home rule’ and the wishes of those most impacted is a slap in the face to every Venice resident,” said Nick Antonicello. “If Venice was its own city and municipality, the local planning and zoning would be decided by Venetians appointed by an all-Venice, Mayor and Council.”

Yo! Venice did reach out to Venice Community Housing’s Director of Developement Myrna Bohan. We did not receive a response before this article was published.