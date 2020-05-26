May 26, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

VNC Rejects Lincoln Apartments Proposal

Rendering of the Lincoln Apartments. Photo: Studio One Eleven.

Venice Community Housing project rejected unanimously

By Toi Creel

A 40-unit supportive housing project continues to be met with pushback from the Venice community.

The Lincoln Apartments project–slated for 2567 Lincoln Boulevard–was recently voted down both by the Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) Land Use Planning Commission (5-2) and by the VNC as a whole unanimously (13-0) after a six-hour meeting last Thursday.

The $20 million project, developed by Venice Community Housing Corporation (VCH), includes a plan for a four-story, 40-unit apartment complex alongside the preservation of a small commercial building used by Safe Place for Youth (SPY).

Areas of concern include: the fact the building would share a property line with St. Mark School for elementary and middle school children in a residential area, criminal complaints from SPY’s drop-in center for homeless youth and the lack of sober living requirements along with its cost.

“SPY has said their models does not lend to doing background checks or research everyone in the database,” said Tracy Carpenter, concerned mother and neighbor.

Carpenter told Yo! Venice the 1,000 opposition letters from Venice stakeholders and residents were underrepresented in the reports.

“It’s completely irresponsible and negligent to not do background checks. More importantly, I think it’s irresponsible to have a project like this in a neighborhood with children. We have evidence, but that seems to be left out or excluded in the city Planning reports,” Carpenter said.

Several people shared their thoughts on the apartments for this article, a representation of the more than 2,000 emails that the VNC board says it has received on the development.

Nikki Shallenberger, 20-year Venice resident and St. Mark parent says she agrees there needs to be resources for those struggling to find homes, she just doesn’t want the homes to be created in an area code with a large number of children.

“It’s not that we’re worried about what happens. We’ve seen what happens with the clientele of SPY. There are still kids traumatized from the lockdown,” Shallenberger said, referring to an incident where a man wielding a chain forced the school got to go into lockdown.

“Certainly you could build more units in a less expensive zip code with the same amount of money,” Shallenberger said.

However, supporters like VCH describe the housing as inclusive, reminding critics about fair housing laws. VCH has said they will do background checks, but that they won’t exclude people based on criminal history.

Despite the VNC’s rejection of the project, the board serves only as an advisory body and therefore the project will next go before City Planning Commission on May 28th.

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook).
Featured, Venice Beach News

County Cancels Junior Lifeguard Program

May 26, 2020

Read more
May 26, 2020

COVID-19 health concerns put program on hold for 2020 By Toi Creel The Los Angeles County Fire Department Junior Lifeguard...

The Venice Beach Boardwalk, January, 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Body Found on Venice Boardwalk

May 25, 2020

Read more
May 25, 2020 1

Man found deceased near paddle tennis courts Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man was found dead on the Venice Beach...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Bike Path Reopens

May 21, 2020

Read more
May 21, 2020 1

Supervisors Janice Hahn, Sheila Kuehl announce opening in Facebook posts By Sam Catanzaro The beach bike path is now reopened,...

The south side of Penmar Golf Course on Wednesday, May 20. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bonin Proposes Housing Plan for Penmar Encampment

May 21, 2020

Read more
May 21, 2020 1

Councilmember calls encampment “a perfect example of the city’s failed policies” By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin has submitted a...

Lifeguards on Venice Beach where the body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard washed ashore. Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Identifies Body That Washed Ashore on Venice Beach as Shad Gaspard

May 20, 2020

Read more
May 20, 2020 1

Former WWE star’s body washes ashore early Wednesday morning north of Venice Fishing Pier By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Featured, News

When Will Los Angeles Fully Reopen?

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020 1

County: 3/4 of unemployment claims are from those making less than $50,000 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County officials are...

Left: Shad Gaspard on Venice Beach Sunday, May 17. Right: Lifeguards and sheriff's deputies search for a missing swimmer on Monday, May 18. Photos: Instagram/Twitter.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Confirm Missing Venice Swimmer Shad Gaspard

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020 1

Search for missing swimmer enters third day By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have confirmed that a swimmer who went...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Westside MLB Brothers Give Back

May 18, 2020

Read more
May 18, 2020 2

Two Westside brothers, both professional baseball players, are giving back to local first responders COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more in this...

Left: Shad Gaspard on Venice Beach Sunday, May 17. Right: Lifeguards search for a missing swimmer on Monday, May 18. Photos: Instagram/Twitter.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Missing Venice Beach Swimmer Reportedly Former WWE Star

May 18, 2020

Read more
May 18, 2020 1

Lifeguards continue search for swimmer who went missing Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A missing swimmer who lifeguards continue to...

Lifeguards search for a missing swimmer at Venice Beach Sunday evening. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Swimmer Missing

May 18, 2020

Read more
May 18, 2020 1

10-year-old boy rescued, father still missing By Sam Catanzaro A 10-year-old swimmer was rescued by lifeguards at Venice Beach Sunday...

Images from the scene of a fatal boardwalk stabbing Saturday night. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Fatal Venice Beach Boardwalk Stabbing

May 17, 2020

Read more
May 17, 2020 1

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigating Saturday night stabbing By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night on...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Interview: Mike Bonin Talks Homelessness, COVID-19 and More

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020 1

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin answers questions from the community covering Venice homeless encampments, affordable housing, COVID-19 and more.

“Of all the many measures state and local officials imposed on tens of millions of Californians, none appears to have less legal justification than this one,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column on Gavin Newsom’s no-bail policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: How The Rampaging Virus Led To No-bail Policy

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist First there were the “geriatric police,” cops who occasionally stopped senior citizens near the...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Affordable Housing Redesign

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020

Design changes could be coming to an affordable housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by School...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to Editor: What Does Surfing Have to do with Local Self-Governance?

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020 1

Dear Editor: What does surfing have to do with local self governance? The Venice Neighborhood Council is comprised of twenty-one...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR