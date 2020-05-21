May 22, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Bonin Proposes Housing Plan for Penmar Encampment

The south side of Penmar Golf Course on Wednesday, May 20. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Councilmember calls encampment “a perfect example of the city’s failed policies”

By Sam Catanzaro

Councilmember Mike Bonin has submitted a motion to Los Angeles City Council calling for the housing of people living in a homeless encampment along Penmar Golf Course, calling it a “perfect example of the city’s failed policies”.

The move comes as U.S. District Judge David O. Carter issued a preliminary injunction last week ordering the City and County of Los Angeles to urgently find alternative housing for 6,000-7,000 people living near freeway underpasses and ramps.

“The court order holds much promise for quick results, but the city and county must not respond by focusing nearly exclusively on encampments near freeways, and suddenly start to drain resources from already anemic efforts to address encampments in residential areas,” reads Bonin’s motion.

One of these residential areas is an encampment on the south side of the Penmar Golf Course along Rose Avenue. According to Bonin, more than 80 tents are present at this encampment.

“The Rose and Penmar encampment is a perfect example of the city’s failed policies,” Bonin wrote. “The encampment, which has effectively taken exclusive use of a path that was once a public resource, shows the failure of city policies to protect the public right-of-way.”

The City was under pressure to address this encampment prior to Judge Carter’s injunction. Last month a petition was started by the Rose Penmar Parkway Beautification Association–a coalition of nearby residents–calling on the City to transfer the jurisdiction of the public walking path to the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department. Petition supporters say it will become illegal to camp once Recreation and Parks take over the land.

“Once the strip of land’s jurisdiction is changed, it becomes park land and illegal to camp upon,” reads the petition. “Once the land is granted back to the Department of Recreation and Parks, we will then have an opportunity to pursue multiple means to beautify and improve the strip of land so that it can best serve our community.”

Bonin, however, when asked if he would support transferring the jurisdiction, expressed preferences for other alternatives.

“We’re not sure it actually would do what folks think it would do. It may, in fact, be that part of that land–the strip of land on the walk path just outside Penmar Golf Course–part of it is actually Recreation and Parks land already, so we are trying to determine what is Rec and Parks and what is Public Works, but simply switching jurisdiction probably does not get the magic result that people are anticipating,” Bonin told Yo! Venice in an interview last week. “If Recreation and Parks owns the underlying land, then it is an easy process. If part of it was deeded as a result of the Ballona land grants 300 years ago then that’s a more exhaustive process.”

Instead, as laid out in the motion, Bonin is calling on the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to develop a Rapid Results Encampment to Home pilot program for the Rose-Penmar area. The motion, which is currently in the Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee, would also use various City tools such as Project Roomkey to provide alternatives to the encampment.

Petition organizers, however, continue to press for the jurisdiction change.

“Our petition is raising awareness and garnering attention for the Rose Avenue encampment and our cause. We will keep pressing forth until our goal of Rose Avenue beautification and safety has been achieved!” wrote the organizers this week.

On Thursday, May 21, the Venice Neighborhood Council will vote on a motion that urges that City support the transfer of the land over to Recreation and Parks.

“The Venice Neighborhood Council has voted to support a Street Vacation along the northern side of Rose Ave between the cross streets of Frederick St. and Glenavon Ave in the Venice area of Los Angeles. At present this unimproved right-of-way area might have once been intended as a sidewalk but in the 120+ years since Venice tract maps were first created, this land has never been paved or developed,” reads the letter. “The proposed Street Vacation will cause the department of Rec and Parks through reversion rights to gain control over the underlying land. Once in Rec and Parks control, a Parcourse exercise track will be established that will serve the local community.”

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Bike Path Reopens

May 21, 2020

Read more
May 21, 2020 1

Supervisors Janice Hahn, Sheila Kuehl announce opening in Facebook posts By Sam Catanzaro The beach bike path is now reopened,...
News, video

LA Fire department tips for staying safe at the beach: Yo! Venice Show

May 21, 2020

Read more
May 21, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New building set to break ground in Venice....

Lifeguards on Venice Beach where the body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard washed ashore. Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Identifies Body That Washed Ashore on Venice Beach as Shad Gaspard

May 20, 2020

Read more
May 20, 2020 1

Former WWE star’s body washes ashore early Wednesday morning north of Venice Fishing Pier By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Featured, News

When Will Los Angeles Fully Reopen?

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020 1

County: 3/4 of unemployment claims are from those making less than $50,000 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County officials are...

Left: Shad Gaspard on Venice Beach Sunday, May 17. Right: Lifeguards and sheriff's deputies search for a missing swimmer on Monday, May 18. Photos: Instagram/Twitter.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Confirm Missing Venice Swimmer Shad Gaspard

May 19, 2020

Read more
May 19, 2020 1

Search for missing swimmer enters third day By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have confirmed that a swimmer who went...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Westside MLB Brothers Give Back

May 18, 2020

Read more
May 18, 2020

Two Westside brothers, both professional baseball players, are giving back to local first responders COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more in this...
News, video

Cedar Sinai hospital expanding in Del Ray: Yo! Venice Show – May, 18, 2020

May 18, 2020

Read more
May 18, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Cedar Sinai hospital expanding in Del Ray. *...

Left: Shad Gaspard on Venice Beach Sunday, May 17. Right: Lifeguards search for a missing swimmer on Monday, May 18. Photos: Instagram/Twitter.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Missing Venice Beach Swimmer Reportedly Former WWE Star

May 18, 2020

Read more
May 18, 2020 1

Lifeguards continue search for swimmer who went missing Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A missing swimmer who lifeguards continue to...

Lifeguards search for a missing swimmer at Venice Beach Sunday evening. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Swimmer Missing

May 18, 2020

Read more
May 18, 2020 1

10-year-old boy rescued, father still missing By Sam Catanzaro A 10-year-old swimmer was rescued by lifeguards at Venice Beach Sunday...

Images from the scene of a fatal boardwalk stabbing Saturday night. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Fatal Venice Beach Boardwalk Stabbing

May 17, 2020

Read more
May 17, 2020 1

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigating Saturday night stabbing By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night on...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Interview: Mike Bonin Talks Homelessness, COVID-19 and More

May 15, 2020

Read more
May 15, 2020 1

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin answers questions from the community covering Venice homeless encampments, affordable housing, COVID-19 and more.

“Of all the many measures state and local officials imposed on tens of millions of Californians, none appears to have less legal justification than this one,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column on Gavin Newsom’s no-bail policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: How The Rampaging Virus Led To No-bail Policy

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist First there were the “geriatric police,” cops who occasionally stopped senior citizens near the...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Affordable Housing Redesign

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020

Design changes could be coming to an affordable housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
News, video

New face mask regulations for Los Angeles: Yo! Venice Show – May, 14, 2020

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New face mask regulations for Los Angeles. *...
News, video

Ask Council Member Mike Bonin your neighborhood questions! Yo! Venice Show – May, 12, 2020

May 12, 2020

Read more
May 12, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Ask Council Member Mike Bonin your neighborhood questions!...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR