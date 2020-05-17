Fatal Venice Beach Boardwalk Stabbing

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigating Saturday night stabbing

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, Los Angeles police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred at 8:50 p.m. Saturday night at Westminster Avenue and Ocean Front Walk.

Police say the suspect–described as a black male–stabbed the victim–described as a white male–before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The LAPD was unable to confirm which direction the suspect fled but reports on the Citizen app say he rode north. In addition, reports on social media say that the incident involved two homeless individuals. The LAPD was unable to confirm this as well.