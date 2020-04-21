April 21, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District

At 8am on Monday, I was at Webster Middle School in West LA, but not, of course, to check-in on classes. Nearly six weeks since we closed schools, the world, and LAUSD, look a lot different. But our core mission of educating kids and supporting our community remains unchanged. And that’s why I was at Webster, visiting one of our Grab and Go food centers to help out our volunteers and families they’re serving.

Our first priority when schools closed was opening 63 Grab and Go centers, which have served over 10 million meals—the largest food bank in the country.

From there, we began transitioning the nation’s second largest school district to distance learning. In order to ensure every student had equitable access to continue learning, we invested $100 million for devices and mobile hotspots.

Luckily, some of our schools had devices ready because my office funded new instructional technology through our bond grant program— including Chromebook carts at Mar Vista and Grand View Elementary.

I’ve seen what is possible, from joining a virtual Coeur d’Alene parent meeting focused on reviewing reading techniques, to seeing incredible Zoom instruction and spirited videos from staff at Venice High and Mark Twain Middle School. And we helped facilitate partnerships for meal deliveries, donations, and headphone giveaways to minimize learning distractions.

I’ve also been hosting regular virtual conversations with leaders, experts, and parents, one about fostering resilience, and one for supporting our earliest learners. Join us every Wednesday at 4:30pm live at facebook.com/nick.melvoin.

You can visit achieve.lausd.net/resources or call 213-443-1300 for all the resources and services available right now, including a Mental Health hotline and Information Technology helpdesk.

We’re all doing our best to adapt to an ever-evolving situation. No amount of technology can match a “typical” day at school, but we will continue working tirelessly, thinking creatively, and providing support to get through this crisis together, even while apart.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

LA County COVID-19 Count Could be Over 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Local Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...

A tent burns in Venice Sunday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Tent Catches Fire at Venice Encampment

April 19, 2020

Read more
April 19, 2020

Los Angeles Fire Department puts out tent fire at 3rd and Rose By Sam Catanzaro On Sunday afternoon a tent...

Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks crews fill the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand Thursday morning. Photos: Shacked Magazine.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Skate Park

Venice Skate Park Filled With Sand

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020 2

Parks and Rec. putting a halt to skating By Sam Catanzaro City officials are filling the Venice Beach Skate Park...
Featured, News

Say Goodbye to SB 50, Hello to Wiener’s New SB 902

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Six weeks after Californians saw the legislative failure of SB 50, an attempt to...

Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, Health, News

For Third Day in a Row County Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Count

April 15, 2020

Read more
April 15, 2020

LA County Department of Public Health announces 55 additional COVID-19 deaths By Sam Catanzaro For the third day in a...

An empty Abbot Kinney Boulevard last month. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Featured, News

Opening Venice Streets for Pedestrians?

April 14, 2020

Read more
April 14, 2020 1

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...
Featured, News

Schools to Remain Closed Rest of Academic Year

April 13, 2020

Read more
April 13, 2020

Superintendent says grades will not be lowered By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school facilities will remain closed for the remainder...

St. Vincent Medical Center in central Los Angeles. Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, News

Stay at Home Order Extended Into May

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 8,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Over 30 Venice residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...
Featured, News

Costco Offering Priority for First Responders

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Police, firefighters, EMTs given priority warehouse access By Sam Catanzaro Costco has announced that first responders will be given priority...

The Ellison Apartments in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

City Seeks Injunction to Prevent Venice Apartment From Being Used as Hotel

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Ellison Apartments under fire from city By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles has directed the Los Angeles City...

Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...
Featured, News, Scooters

Bird Fires Over 400 Employees in Single Video Call

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020 1

Westside-based scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Bird recently laid off...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

County Health Officials Urge Residents to Skip Grocery Store

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...

Footage showing a rubbish fire burning in Venice Sunday night. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Rubbish Fire Breaks Out in Venice Alley

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

Squatters Involved? By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) put out a rubbish fire last night in Venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR