March 31, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Two Big Blue Bus Operators Test Positive for COVID-19

A Big Blue Bus on Lincoln Boulevard near Rose Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

By Sam Catanzaro

Two Big Blue Bus drivers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Santa Monica bus agency announced Tuesday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Big Blue Bus (BBB) confirmed that two Motor Coach Operators reported that they tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on March 29.

According to BBB, both operators’ last day of work was Friday, March 20 and both are recovering under quarantine.

Buses operated by both of these individuals were “thoroughly disinfected and cleaned” before the vehicles were reassigned the next day, BBB says.

According to BBB, colleagues who may have been in contact with the drivers within the past 14 days have been notified and are now self-monitoring their health as guided by public health officials.

Any customers riding Rapid 12 (Westwood Blvd.), Route 7 (Pico Blvd.) or Route 8 (Ocean Park-UCLA Westwood) on Friday, March 20 should monitor themselves for possible symptoms, according to BBB.

Under measures implemented March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, riders must board and exit through the rear door only, except those with a mobility device and fares are not currently being collected.

“As part of this measure, Big Blue Bus Operators have a designated physical distancing area that helps maintain a safe distance between drivers and customers,” BB said. “On board our fleet of 195 buses, Big Blue Bus has implemented additional daily cleaning and sanitizing efforts.”

Components treated with the disinfectant are stanchions, nylon straps, rails, operator areas, front and rear doors, seat frames, chime cords and other areas frequently touched by people.

BBB says operators also have also been provided gloves and hand sanitizer as an added prevention measure.

In addition, BBB noted in the statement that use of public transit should be limited to only essential travel.

“We encourage customers to avoid non-essential travel, limiting trips on public transit to work, medical care, pharmacy, grocery stores, and to provide care for family members,” BBB said.

Related Posts
Venice Beach Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Shuts Down Farmers Markets

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...
Featured, News

Costco Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

March 29, 2020

Read more
March 29, 2020

Over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in LA County By Sam Catanzaro An employee for the Costco on Washington Boulevard has...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Closes

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

County orders all beaches, trailheads to close By Sam Catanzaro County officials have closed Venice Beach to help slow the...

Data: LA County.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA Coronavirus Cases Over 1,000 as County Says Prepare for Possibility Quarantine

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020 1

“We are asking every single resident in LA County to be prepared to isolate and or to quarantine” By Sam...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Farmers Markets During COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Read more
March 26, 2020

Many Westside farmers markets remain open for business during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear from vendors and patrons in this video...

Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, News

Venice Beach Pier Closes

March 25, 2020

Read more
March 25, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count over 1,000 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have closed the Venice Fishing Pier to...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Getting Emergency Homeless Shelter

March 24, 2020

Read more
March 24, 2020

Garcetti orders 13 city recreation centers to be used to house the homeless COVID-19 crisis. By Sam Catanzaro An emergency...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Beach Parking Lots Close

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400 By Sam Catanzaro Following a weekend that saw a large number of park...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

L-R: Elizabeth Debicki as Berenice Hollis and Donald Sutherland as eccentric artist Jerome Debney. Photos: Jose Haro - Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics.
Featured, News

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” – A Mystery Thriller

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s directing career kicked off at age 23. He cut his teeth on music videos and over...

