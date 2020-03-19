Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed

By Sam Catanzaro

As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is ordering all Los Angeles residents to stay in their homes.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a “Safer at Home” emergency order — ordering all residents of the City of Los Angeles to stay inside their residences, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday until March 31, except for workers of impacted businesses who have an additional 24 hours, according to Garcetti.

In a press conference Thursday, Garcetti said that residents should leave home for essential activities such as getting food or taking care of family and friends.

“This is not a shelter-in-place. It’s a ‘stay at home’,” Garcetti said.

The dos and don’t of “Safer at Home” Photo: City of LA

This press conference came right after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) released data confirming 231 total cases of COVID-19 in LA County, including four in Venice.

n addition, Public Health announced a second death due to COVID-19. The death occurred in an individual in their 30’s with underlying health conditions from an unincorporated area outside of Pasadena.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the individual’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “In these uncertain times, one thing is clear; the spread of COVID-19 is broad. Everyone should assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are imploring everyone who can, to stay home and stay safe.”

For more information visit https://corona-virus.la/faq