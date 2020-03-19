March 20, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed

By Sam Catanzaro

As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is ordering all Los Angeles residents to stay in their homes.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a “Safer at Home” emergency order — ordering all residents of the City of Los Angeles to stay inside their residences, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday until March 31, except for workers of impacted businesses who have an additional 24 hours, according to Garcetti.

In a press conference Thursday, Garcetti said that residents should leave home for essential activities such as getting food or taking care of family and friends.

“This is not a shelter-in-place. It’s a ‘stay at home’,” Garcetti said.

The dos and don’t of “Safer at Home” Photo: City of LA

This press conference came right after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) released data confirming 231 total cases of COVID-19 in LA County, including four in Venice.

n addition, Public Health announced a second death due to COVID-19. The death occurred in an individual in their 30’s with underlying health conditions from an unincorporated area outside of Pasadena.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the individual’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “In these uncertain times, one thing is clear; the spread of COVID-19 is broad. Everyone should assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Therefore, we are imploring everyone who can, to stay home and stay safe.”

For more information visit https://corona-virus.la/faq

in Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health
Related Posts
3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

L-R: Elizabeth Debicki as Berenice Hollis and Donald Sutherland as eccentric artist Jerome Debney. Photos: Jose Haro - Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics.
Featured, News

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” – A Mystery Thriller

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s directing career kicked off at age 23. He cut his teeth on music videos and over...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Pacific Division Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

First LAPD case of coronavirus By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters serving Venice says that one...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Orders Closure of Restaurants in Response to Coronavirus

March 15, 2020

Read more
March 15, 2020

“We anticipate more cases” By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all bars, restaurants entertainment venues and...
Featured, News

Los Angeles Unified Schools to Close

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

All LAUSD schools to close Monday in response to COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)...
News, video

Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach....

A handwashing station is installed underneath the 405 at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

As Coronavirus Spreads, Services Coming to Venice Homeless Encampments

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Sanitary services coming to two of the largest encampments in District 11 By Staff Writer As the novel coronavirus spreads,...
Featured, News

LA Schools Remain Open Amind COVID-19 Concerns, Contingency Plans Implemented

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

27 cases in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced a plan...

Photo: David Crotty/VCH.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

After Coronavirus Concerns Venice Family Clinic’s Annual Auction Be Held Online

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020 1

By Staff Writer In response to growing public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Venice Family Clinic (VCH)...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...
News, video

New co-working space coming to Market street? Yo! Venice Show – March, 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New co-working space coming to Market street? *...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Less Scooters in Venice?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

Are there less scooters on the streets of Venice and Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by Fazio...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Does the State Really Know Best on Almost Everything?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

It’s beginning to seem as if many leading elected officials in California believe state government knows best about almost everything...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR