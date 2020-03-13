March 13, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Los Angeles Unified Schools to Close

All LAUSD schools to close Monday in response to COVID-19

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will cancel classes, sending half-a-million kids home in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19)

According to LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner, effective Monday, March 16, all Los Angeles Unified public schools will close for two weeks while officials evaluate the appropriate path forward.

The district says plans are in place for students to continue to learn during this time, and LAUSD will open 40 family resource centers to provide care for children if families need it.

“This is a difficult decision, but necessary, as we try to slow the spread of the virus. Los Angeles Unified serves a high-needs population, and our schools provide a social safety net for our children. The closing of any school has real consequences beyond the loss of instructional time. This is not an easy decision and not one we take lightly,” Beutner said. “These next two weeks will be difficult and we are not certain what lies ahead after that.”

The family resource centers will open on Wednesday, March 18 and will be staffed weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children will be able to have a warm meal, engage with their peers and pursue their different studies.

On Wednesday, health officials announced the first death from the virus. The individual (a non-resident visiting friends) was an older adult who traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health), the total number of cases in Los Angeles County is 32 as of Thursday.

Related Posts
News, video

Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Beach and Brew is coming to Venice Beach....

A handwashing station is installed underneath the 405 at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

As Coronavirus Spreads, Services Coming to Venice Homeless Encampments

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Sanitary services coming to two of the largest encampments in District 11 By Staff Writer As the novel coronavirus spreads,...
Featured, News

LA Schools Remain Open Amind COVID-19 Concerns, Contingency Plans Implemented

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

27 cases in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has announced a plan...

Photo: David Crotty/VCH.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

After Coronavirus Concerns Venice Family Clinic’s Annual Auction Be Held Online

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020 1

By Staff Writer In response to growing public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Venice Family Clinic (VCH)...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...
News, video

New co-working space coming to Market street? Yo! Venice Show – March, 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New co-working space coming to Market street? *...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Less Scooters in Venice?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

Are there less scooters on the streets of Venice and Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by Fazio...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Does the State Really Know Best on Almost Everything?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

It’s beginning to seem as if many leading elected officials in California believe state government knows best about almost everything...
News, video

New bungalow for sale on Venice Canals: Yo! Venice Show – March, 5, 2020

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New bungalow for sale on Venice Canals. *...

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).
Featured, News

Los Angeles Coronavirus Cases Increase as Marathon Approaches

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11 By Sam Catanzaro As the LA Marathon approaches and a...

Photos: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Another Craft Coffee Shop for Abbot Kinney?

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Report of Venice storefront for Alfred Coffee By Kerry Slater Is the Venice cold brew and latte scene about to...

A Mercedes Benz with stolen rims in West Los Angeles. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Thieves Targeting Luxury Wheels, Rims in Venice-Area

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

Detectives asking public for help providing information By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect or suspects...
Featured, Health, News

Coronavirus Patient in Isolation in West Los Angeles

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020 1

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...
Featured, News

Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced...
News, video

New senior lead officials to join LAPD West LA division: Yo! Venice Show – March, 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New senior lead officials to join LAPD West...

