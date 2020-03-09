March 10, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Less Scooters in Venice?

Are there less scooters on the streets of Venice and Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by Fazio Cleaners.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News
News, video

New co-working space coming to Market street? Yo! Venice Show – March, 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New co-working space coming to Market street? *...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Does the State Really Know Best on Almost Everything?

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

It’s beginning to seem as if many leading elected officials in California believe state government knows best about almost everything...
News, video

New bungalow for sale on Venice Canals: Yo! Venice Show – March, 5, 2020

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New bungalow for sale on Venice Canals. *...

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).
Featured, News

Los Angeles Coronavirus Cases Increase as Marathon Approaches

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11 By Sam Catanzaro As the LA Marathon approaches and a...

Photos: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Another Craft Coffee Shop for Abbot Kinney?

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Report of Venice storefront for Alfred Coffee By Kerry Slater Is the Venice cold brew and latte scene about to...

A Mercedes Benz with stolen rims in West Los Angeles. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Thieves Targeting Luxury Wheels, Rims in Venice-Area

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

Detectives asking public for help providing information By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect or suspects...
Featured, Health, News

Coronavirus Patient in Isolation in West Los Angeles

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020 1

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...
Featured, News

Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced...
News, video

New senior lead officials to join LAPD West LA division: Yo! Venice Show – March, 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New senior lead officials to join LAPD West...

A rendering of the Marriott hotel under construction Marina del Rey. Photos: LA County.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Development

Construction Continues at MDR Hotel Development in the Works for 2 Decades

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

288-room hotel at Via Marina and Via Tahiti By Sam Catanzaro Construction continues on a new nearly 300-room dual hotel...

The interior of Hurry Curry on March 1, 2020. Photos: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular Mar Vista Indian Restaurant Closes

March 1, 2020

Read more
March 1, 2020

By Toi Creel A popular Indian restaurant near Venice has closed its doors for good after 35 years. Hurry Curry,...

A note in the window of Will Leather Goods on Abbot Kinney announcing the store's departure from Venice. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Will Leather Goods Closes Venice Location

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

Store closes after eight years on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Will Leather Goods a popular clothing, shoe and leather...
News, video

New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice Boardwalk: Yo! Venice Show – February, 27, 2020

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Homeless Shelter Opens

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

154-bed bridge housing center operational By Sam Catanzaro Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Mike Bonin Tuesday officially opened the Pacific...

Photo: Getty Images
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Link Housing Fix To Hsr, Solve Two Big Problems

February 26, 2020

Read more
February 26, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So SB 50 is dead, most likely at least for the rest of this...

