March 3, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Construction Continues at MDR Hotel Development in the Works for 2 Decades

A rendering of the Marriott hotel under construction Marina del Rey. Photos: LA County.

288-room hotel at Via Marina and Via Tahiti

By Sam Catanzaro

Construction continues on a new nearly 300-room dual hotel development in Marina del Rey, a project that has been in the works for over 20 years.

Last month construction crews finished work on a wood and concrete frame of a new Marriott hotel in Marina del Rey.

The developer, MDR Hotels LLC, is building a 288-room hotel at the intersection of Via Marina and Via Tahiti Way. The project contains two buildings, five and six stories each, to house a Courtyard Marriott and Residence Inn.

In 1999, the applicant initially submitted a design concept to LA County for a hotel and timeshare resort and the design was conceptually approved. In 2004, the applicant submitted an application for a revised design concept. Subsequent to these submittals, however, the southern portion of the subject parcel was formally delineated as a wetland.

As a result of this delineation, in November of 2006, the applicant submitted a further revision to its application and design concept for a 19-story, 288-room hotel structure with a timeshare component. In response to concerns raised by the public, the applicant redesigned the proposed hotel. Chief among these changes was a reduction in structure height from 19 stories down to six stories and removal of the timeshare component in favor of conventional hotel operation.

Due to the biological value of the wetlands, the California Coastal Commission delineated and granted a permit for the restoration, construction and maintenance of the wetland area as a public wetland and upland park, which will be constructed and restored alongside the hotel.

According to the County, the hotel is set back from the wetlands by a 28-foot-wide fire access lane constructed of a turf block material.

“This material allows for runoff infiltration so that runoff from the [hotel] does not negatively impact the biological productivity of the delineated wetland. Further, by setting the proposed hotel back from the park area, it ensures that project-related activities will not impede or interfere with the biological function or productivity of the park,” reads an LA County report. “The proposed [hotel] does not include any primary access points along its southern façade ensuring that the daily operation of the hotel does not encroach within the park area and does not negatively affect the wetland’s biological integrity.”

Despite these measures, resident testimonials included in an LA County report, show that support for the project is not unanimous.

“Neither a hotel, nor a residential development should be allowed,” wrote Howard Sibelman in a letter to the county, adding that the parcel of land should be used for a “public park containing a small maritime museum including the history of Marina del Rey, and perhaps a center for educating the public about the Ballona wetlands.”

Completion of construction was originally expected in Fall 2019.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach Development
Related Posts
News, video

New senior lead officials to join LAPD West LA division: Yo! Venice Show – March, 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New senior lead officials to join LAPD West...

The interior of Hurry Curry on March 1, 2020. Photos: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular Mar Vista Indian Restaurant Closes

March 1, 2020

Read more
March 1, 2020

By Toi Creel A popular Indian restaurant near Venice has closed its doors for good after 35 years. Hurry Curry,...

A note in the window of Will Leather Goods on Abbot Kinney announcing the store's departure from Venice. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Will Leather Goods Closes Venice Location

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

Store closes after eight years on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Will Leather Goods a popular clothing, shoe and leather...
News, video

New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice Boardwalk: Yo! Venice Show – February, 27, 2020

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Homeless Shelter Opens

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

154-bed bridge housing center operational By Sam Catanzaro Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Mike Bonin Tuesday officially opened the Pacific...

Photo: Getty Images
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Link Housing Fix To Hsr, Solve Two Big Problems

February 26, 2020

Read more
February 26, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So SB 50 is dead, most likely at least for the rest of this...

Roz O'Connor and Dan Wunsch. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

“Romancing Peace” Comes to Venice

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

“Romancing Peace” The “out of the box” play with a cast of 10 had a successful LA premiere on June...

Footage of a man right before robbing two Westside stores. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Venice Boulevard 7-Elevens Robbed

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Semi-automatic handgun used to demand cash By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bridge Housing Shelter

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Over the weekend Venice locals got a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open. Learn more in...
News, video

New Multi-purpose residential development coming to Marina Arts district: Yo! Venice Show – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New Multi-purpose residential development in Marina Arts district....

Police activity at the scene of a death by suicide Feb. 18 in Venice. Photo: Bob Newman (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Jumps to Death in Venice

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

Coroner rules Tuesday incident death by suicide By Chole Marie Rivera The Los Angeles Coroner confirmed reports from the NextDoor...

"There’s still no substantial talk about California issues except from late-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor. Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter," writes Tom Elias. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News

Candidates Still Not Talking California Issue

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So…, as Elizabeth Warren would start out, the Democrats held a presidential primary debate...
News, video

“Bridge home” housing full, additional 300 on waiting list: Yo! Venice Show – February, 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * “Bridge home” housing full, additional 300 on waiting...

Photo: TCA Architects
Featured, News

Real Estate Brief: Mid-Century Modern Style Apartment Complex Complete

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

By Staff Writer A 500 unit+, mid-century modern inspired luxury apartment complex with rents reaching above $8,000 a month in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Beach Mardi Gras

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

Over the weekend Mardi Gras festivities came to the Venice Beach Boardwalk! Learn more in this video made possible by Silicon...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR