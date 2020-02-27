February 28, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Homeless Shelter Opens

154-bed bridge housing center operational

By Sam Catanzaro

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Mike Bonin Tuesday officially opened the Pacific Sunset A Bridge Home facility in Venice, which will provide 100 beds for homeless adults and 54 beds for transitional age youth.

“The homeless and housing crisis is a citywide challenge that requires citywide solutions,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Today’s opening is a reminder that people across Los Angeles are saying ‘yes’ to delivering the housing, healing, and hope our unhoused neighbors need and deserve.”

“A roof and a bed will replace a tent and a sidewalk for many of our unhoused neighbors who have been sleeping in encampments in Venice. This is a big and important step in our long march to confront our homelessness crisis,” added Councilmember Bonin.

Local lawmakers and officials at the ribbon-cutting of a homeless shelter in Venice, including Councilmember Mike Bonin and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin Facebook.

The Pacific Sunset site is the tenth A Bridge Home facility to open, bringing the total number of beds made available by the program to 673.

According to Councilmember Mike Bonin, the city remains on-track to stand up a total of 26 A Bridge Home sites, filled with about 2,000 beds, by July 1. This site features 100 beds for single adults — 66 men and 34 women — and 54 beds for transitional age youth — 36 men and 18 women. Pacific Sunset is the first A Bridge Home site to be partially dedicated to serving young people experiencing homelessness.

“This is a proud day for the Venice community. We’ve shown the city and the world how everyday citizens can step up and champion innovative and empathetic solutions that reduce homelessness and saves lives,” added Will Hawkins, a Venetian who helped champion Pacific Sunset when it was considered by the Venice Neighborhood Council’s Homelessness Committee and who now leads the non-profit organization Chamber of Hope.

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

While residents are not required to be sober, no drugs or alcohol will be allowed on site.

In addition, there will be 24/7 security and on-site services including case management, mental health care, substance abuse treatment and housing placement.

According to the City Administrative Officer of Los Angeles, the shelter’s capital cost is $8.5 million, $4.1 million of which came out of city funds. The shelter’s operations, to the tune of $5.6 million, will be funded by the state’s Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP).

PATH will be the lead operator of the site and will work with the Venice-based SPY, which will also provide services at the temporary facility, which will provide 100 beds for adults and 54 beds for youth.

“Bridge housing is an important first step in the process of moving our most vulnerable into permanent supportive housing. We are grateful for the partnership of Safe Place for Youth, local organizations and the support of Councilmember Bonin and Venice community members for helping us move people living on the streets into a safe home,” said Jennifer Hark-Dietz, Executive Director of PATH.

Volunteers helping set up the bridge housing center in Venice. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.

The shelter will be located on the 3.15-acre lot that takes up an entire block between Pacific Avenue and Main Street south of Sunset Avenue. MTA closed the lot in 2015 after receiving multiple offers from developers interested in the site. The property can be used temporarily for housing, however, because there is no deal in place.

The project has not been without controversy. Opponents have raised issue with the shelter’s location, worrying that the site will disrupt the mostly residential neighborhood. In addition, there has been concern raised about the housing being within a 1,000-foot radius of Westminster Elementary School.

The Venice Stakeholders Association is in the midst of a legal battle against the City of Los Angeles over the project, saying the environmental review was unjustly fast-tracked and did not take into account an increase in noise levels from individuals in the shelter or its air conditioning units.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
A note in the window of Will Leather Goods on Abbot Kinney announcing the store's departure from Venice. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Will Leather Goods Closes Venice Location

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

Store closes after eight years on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Will Leather Goods a popular clothing, shoe and leather...
News, video

New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice Boardwalk: Yo! Venice Show – February, 27, 2020

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New Mural Featuring Javier Hernandez Now On Venice...

Photo: Getty Images
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Link Housing Fix To Hsr, Solve Two Big Problems

February 26, 2020

Read more
February 26, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So SB 50 is dead, most likely at least for the rest of this...

Roz O'Connor and Dan Wunsch. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

“Romancing Peace” Comes to Venice

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

“Romancing Peace” The “out of the box” play with a cast of 10 had a successful LA premiere on June...

Footage of a man right before robbing two Westside stores. Photos: LAPD.
Featured, News

Venice Boulevard 7-Elevens Robbed

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Semi-automatic handgun used to demand cash By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Bridge Housing Shelter

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

Over the weekend Venice locals got a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open. Learn more in...
News, video

New Multi-purpose residential development coming to Marina Arts district: Yo! Venice Show – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New Multi-purpose residential development in Marina Arts district....

Police activity at the scene of a death by suicide Feb. 18 in Venice. Photo: Bob Newman (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Jumps to Death in Venice

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

Coroner rules Tuesday incident death by suicide By Chole Marie Rivera The Los Angeles Coroner confirmed reports from the NextDoor...

"There’s still no substantial talk about California issues except from late-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor. Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter," writes Tom Elias. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News

Candidates Still Not Talking California Issue

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So…, as Elizabeth Warren would start out, the Democrats held a presidential primary debate...
News, video

“Bridge home” housing full, additional 300 on waiting list: Yo! Venice Show – February, 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * “Bridge home” housing full, additional 300 on waiting...

Photo: TCA Architects
Featured, News

Real Estate Brief: Mid-Century Modern Style Apartment Complex Complete

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

By Staff Writer A 500 unit+, mid-century modern inspired luxury apartment complex with rents reaching above $8,000 a month in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Beach Mardi Gras

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

Over the weekend Mardi Gras festivities came to the Venice Beach Boardwalk! Learn more in this video made possible by Silicon...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Elijah Wood sells Venice property: Yo! Venice Show – February, 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Elijah Wood sells Venice property. * Toni Morrison...

A rendering of the front of the Lincoln Apartments. Photos: Venice Community Housing.
Featured, News

A Look at the Lincoln Apartments

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

39 units of supportive housing By Chad Winthrop Learn about a development underway to bring 40 units of supportive housing...

The membrane tent at the Venice bridge housing center. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Bridge Housing to Open in Less Than 2 Weeks

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

Open house next week By Sam Catanzaro A bridge housing homeless shelter in Venice will open in a little more...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR