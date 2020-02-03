February 5, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Work Wraps up at Bridge Housing Site

The membrane tent at the Venice bridge housing center Monday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

154-bed shelter set to open in coming weeks

By Sam Catanzaro

Contractors have finished work at a 154-bed homeless shelter in Venice, Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced.

In Bonin’s January newsletter sent out on Friday, it was stated that contractors have finished work on the 154-bed bridge housing shelter on Main Street in Venice.

“With construction on the temporary structure and trailers complete, the site’s service provider will now work to prepare the facility to start bringing people in from nearby encampments. Bridge Home Venice is expected to officially open before the end of February,” reads the newsletter.

PATH will be the lead operator of the site and will work with the Venice-based SPY, which will also provide services at the temporary facility, which will provide 100 beds for adults and 54 beds for youth.

The 154-bed homeless shelter, part of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s A Bridge Home program, will be located on the 3.15-acre lot that takes up an entire block between Pacific Avenue and Main Street south of Sunset Avenue. In this program, Mayor Garcetti asked every Councilmember to look at encampments in their district and to find locations for bridge housing.

MTA closed the lot in 2015 after receiving multiple offers from developers interested in the site. The property can be used for housing for the next three years, however, because there is no deal in place.

The project has not been without controversy. Opponents have raised issue with the shelter’s location, worrying that the site will disrupt the mostly residential neighborhood. In addition, there has been concern raised about the housing being within a 1,000-foot radius of Westminster Elementary School.

The Venice Stakeholders Association is in the midst of a legal battle against the City of Los Angeles over the project, saying the environmental review was unjustly fast-tracked and did not take into account an increase in noise levels from individuals in the shelter or its air conditioning units.

