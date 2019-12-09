December 10, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Structure Installation Begins at Bridge Housing Site

The membrane structure that will house adults at the Venice bridge housing center. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin/Facebook.

Trailers, membrane structure on site

By Sam Catanzaro

Installation of trailers and a membrane structure have begun at the bridge housing shelter in Venice that will provide 154 beds for homeless individuals at the old MTA lot on Main Street.

In a Facebook post, Councilmember Mike Bonin announced that trailers for youth housing have been installed and the membrane structure that will provide housing for adults arrived at the property as well.

PATH will be the lead operator of the site and will work with the Venice-based SPY, which will also provide services at the temporary facility, which will provide 100 beds for adults and 54 beds for youth.

The trailers for youths.

The 154-bed homeless shelter, part of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s A Bridge Home program, will be located on the 3.15-acre lot that takes up an entire block between Pacific Avenue and Main Street south of Sunset Avenue. In this program, Mayor Garcetti asked every Councilmember to look at encampments in their district and to find locations for bridge housing.

MTA closed the lot in 2015 after receiving multiple offers from developers interested in the site. The property can be used for housing for the next three years, however, because there is no deal in place.

The project has not been without controversy. Opponents have raised issue with the shelter’s location, worrying that the site will disrupt the mostly residential neighborhood. In addition, there has been concern raised about the housing being within a 1,000-foot radius of Westminster Elementary School.

The Venice Stakeholders Association is in the midst of a legal battle against the City of Los Angeles over the project, saying the environmental review was unjustly fast-tracked and did not take into account an increase in noise levels from individuals in the shelter or its air conditioning units.

