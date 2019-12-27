December 27, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Return of Sb50: Good or Bad for Your Health?

Photo: LA Metro/Facebook.

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice columnist

The good news last year for many Californians who happen to live near light rail stations and heavily traveled bus routes was that the most controversial legislative proposal of 2019 suffered an early demise in the springtime.

The bad news for the same folks is that the same proposal, known in 2019 as SB 50, will be back in 2020, probably with a different number. The essence of this proposal is simple: Its backers, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, are convinced that mandating dense high rise construction near rapid transit stops and the busiest bus routes will go far toward solving California’s housing shortage. Exact details of the next version of the densifying plan are not yet known, but it’s clear the basics will be the same.

One argument by Newsom and the bill’s chief sponsor, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, is that it will lead to a healthier California. But a new global study from a Spanish research institute suggests this may be baloney.

Says Wiener via email, in response to a question: “Housing density…facilitates active transportation, such as walking and biking. People are much healthier when they regularly walk, as opposed to having a sedentary lifestyle and spending hours every day in a car.”

His comments came after publication in Science magazine of a study from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, which found that “higher residential-surrounding greenspace is related with less severe strokes. Living in high noise areas…can lead to more severe strokes.”

The implications for SB 50 or its successor measure of those conclusions from a global study of more than 2,700 stroke victims seem clear: Unless Wiener and his allies can somehow create lots of parks and tree-lined streets around the high-rises they seek to require in cities of almost every size, they will increase the possibility of death by stroke for those living in the new housing – and their neighbors.

For denser housing almost always leads to more noise and less green space, unless government creates countermeasures like road blockades and large parks. That’s exactly what has happened in Barcelona, where many residential city blocks have seen streets converted to pedestrian and bicycle use only and new parks are frequently opened.

There was nothing like that in the proposals Wiener pushed in the last two legislative sessions.

Yet, he says, “Urban density can and should include significant green space and noise abatement. Great public spaces and parks, as well as a robust urban forest, are important elements of any great city or town. Building codes can reduce noise issues in people’s homes.”

But not in the streets, where the new buildings he seeks would rise in the busiest areas of cities large and small. So even if their condominiums and apartments are quiet, there will be plenty of noise whenever residents venture outside.

The scientists behind the Barcelona study have nothing against dense housing, they said in emails. But, said Payam Dadvand, M.D., co-author of the stroke study, “Denser cities have both pros and cons and it very much depends on how they are designed and planned.”

Wiener’s ideas, moved in part by frequently expressed hostility toward the urban sprawl and single-family zoning of most California cities, stem from an emotional conviction, not backed by evidence, that residents of new transit-adjacent housing will almost universally use that transit.

But since most California transit systems don’t cover their cities nearly as completely as those in Europe and some eastern and midwestern U.S. cities, new residents cannot avoid using cars, whether their own or via ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

In short, existing California cities were never planned to offer maximum health prospects for folks who might move into the type of new housing avidly sought by Newsom and Wiener, who often seems to want to make all of California resemble the dense, noisy, concrete-filled Castro District of San Francisco, his longtime home.

These issues should be part of the new year’s debate over Wiener’s next bill and Newsom’s massive housing proposals. If they’re not included in the discussion, legislators will be disregarding the major warning contained in the Spanish study.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected] His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, go to www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News

UCLA Study Suggests Algorithm Can Prevent Homelessness

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Nearly half of instances of homelessness predicted in study By Sam Catanzaro Researchers at UCLA recently were able to accurately...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 23, 2019: Venice 100 Years Ago

December 24, 2019

Read more
December 24, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December, 23, 2019 – In today’s special holiday show we take a look back...

The membrane structure that will house adults at the Venice bridge housing center set to open in the new year. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin/Facebook.
Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News

Venice Homeless Shelter, Median Housing Project Given Legal Green Lights

December 23, 2019

Read more
December 23, 2019

Judges rulings clear path for MTA shelter, median housing project By Sam Catanzaro This month two court rulings have cleared...
Featured, Venice Beach News

December: The Business of Giving Gets Going!

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

By Guy Camilleri I am writing this column on a bright and sunny day in Venice Beach, CA taking stock...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Canals This Holiday Season: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 20, 2019 – Here with a special holiday show featuring, The Venice Canals...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Brock On Your Block: Mark Ryavec, Venice Community Activist On The Homeless Dilemma

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

In the latest Brock On Your Block, Phil meets Venice community activist Mark Ryavec at Venice Beach with hopes of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

St. Josephs Center is seeking donations: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 16, 2019

December 17, 2019

Read more
December 17, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December, 16, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News

Supreme Court Ruling Protects Right of Homeless to Sleep in Public

December 16, 2019

Read more
December 16, 2019

Ruling ties hands for lawmakers grappling with encampments, celebrated by homeless advocates By Sam Catanzaro The Supreme Court has declined...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Another Venice restaurant bites the dust: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019

Read more
December 13, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019: All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Photo: Spin/Facebook.
Featured, Scooters, Venice Beach News

E-Scooter Company Employees Unionize

December 13, 2019

Read more
December 13, 2019

San Francisco-based Spin employees vote to join local Teamsters union By Sam Catanzaro In a first for the industry, employees...

Photos: Courtesy Jony Maroni Sausage Kingdom (JodyMaroni.com).
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Jody Maroni’s Closing After 40 Years on Venice Boardwalk

December 12, 2019

Read more
December 12, 2019

Farewell party Sunday afternoon By Kerry Slater After 40 years on the Venice Boardwalk, beloved restaurant Jody Maroni’s Sausage Kingdom...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: 2019 Venice Holiday Sign Lighting!

December 11, 2019

Read more
December 11, 2019

Check out this year’s Venice Sign Holiday lighting! An annual tradition put on by Venice Chamber of Commerce and local businesses! We...

Destiny Carlos, who was last seen in mid-October, possibly headed to Venice. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Woman Missing Since October Was Possibly Headed to Venice, Investigators Say

December 10, 2019

Read more
December 10, 2019

Destiny Carlos last seen October 11, possibly headed to Venice By Sam Catanzaro A 26-year-old woman who has been missing...

The membrane structure that will house adults at the Venice bridge housing center. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin/Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Structure Installation Begins at Bridge Housing Site

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019 1

Trailers, membrane structure on site By Sam Catanzaro Installation of trailers and a membrane structure have begun at the bridge...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Holiday Sign Lighting This Weekend

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

Venice sign to light up red and green By Staff Writer The stars will be out tonight in Venice! Kick-off...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR