Venice High Football Kicks off Season with a Bang

Gondoliers 4-2 on season after series of convincing victories

By Sam Catanzaro

The Venice High School Gondolier football team has been playing top-notch ball this month, highlighted by a tight 37-34 win over the Paramount High School Pirates in a home game at Venice High School on Friday, September 21 and a dominating 41-0 trouncing of Hamilton High School at an away game on September 28.

On September 21, Paramount got off to a quick start, leading 20-0 in the second quarter but Venice soon mounted a comeback. Scoring 14 points in both the second and third quarters and nine points in the fourth quarter, the Venice offensive never looked back once they got started.

Venice quarterback Luca Diamont passed for 284 yards, completing 20 out of 32 plays. In addition, Diamont rushed for 84 yards to round out his performance.

Receiver Chad Johnson led the offensive charge for Venice, scoring three touchdowns, while Makai Cope added a touchdown of his own.

The Hamilton game was by every definition one-sided. In the 41-0 victory, Venice got off to a quick start, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Diadmont passed for 158 yards at a 48 percent clip and rushed for an additional 41 yards.

The Gondoliers now own a 4-2 record. Up next is an away game at University High School (1-5) on Friday, October 5.