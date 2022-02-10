The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video brought to you by IDI Clothing.
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV
February 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation
Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...
Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event
Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...
2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced
Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
Mail Theft Suspects Apprehended In Santa Monica
Two Suspects Taken Into Custody By SMPD Santa Monica Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Idaho...
Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...
Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million
February 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
1903 home on 3rd Street sold By Dolores Quintana The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica,...
Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program
February 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to Host Panel Discussion With CD-11 Council Hopefuls on February 11th
February 4, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) has scheduled a panel discussion on Friday, February...
Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race
February 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...
Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop
February 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...Read more
POPULAR
Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop
Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...Read more