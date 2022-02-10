February 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video brought to you by IDI Clothing.

in News, Sports, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Video

Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic
Charity, News

Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts
Film, Life and Arts, News

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations  By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...

Photo: LAPD Press Release
Crime, News

Mail Theft Suspects Apprehended In Santa Monica

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Two Suspects Taken Into Custody By SMPD Santa Monica Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Idaho...
News, Video

Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...
Video

Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...

Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Crosby Doe.
News, Real Estate

Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

1903 home on 3rd Street sold By Dolores Quintana The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica,...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
News

Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to Host Panel Discussion With CD-11 Council Hopefuls on February 11th

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) has scheduled a panel discussion on Friday, February...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk fatal shooting on Dec. 1, 2020. Photo: Citizen.
Crime, News

Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR