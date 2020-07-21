July 22, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

High School Sports Pushed Back Until December

Venice High School's Deon Dizon throws a pitch during his 55 pitch no hitter against Venice on April 2, 2019. Photo: Morgan Genser.

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December

By Sam Catanzaro

High school sports in Los Angeles and statewide will not begin until December due to the rise in the coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and CIF Los Angeles City Section (which includes Venice High School) announced the delay of the 2020 Fall sports season until December. Rather than sports being divided up into three seasons that run from August to June, there will be two seasons (Fall and Spring) that run from December to June.

“In conjunction with the State CIF and the 10 Sections in California, the 2020 Fall sports season has been delayed to December. Due to the current climate of the coronavirus and the recent spike in positive cases throughout California, it was decided in the best interests of our student athletes, coaches, and member schools to adjust the 2020-2021 sports calendar,” said the CIF Los Angeles City Section in a statement.

In addition to this newly developed sports calendar, CIF announced that student-athletes will be given the opportunity to participate with outside organizations during their season of sport, something not normally allowed.

“Throughout this fluid situation it has always been the goal to give our student-athletes an opportunity to compete. I would like to thank all of our constituents for their support and compassion that they have shown one another through this pandemic,” LA City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos said. “These decisions took a tremendous amount of creativity, resilience, forward thinking and dedication, all while keeping the health and safety of student athletes and coaches at the forefront.”

in Featured, News, Sports
Related Posts
Authorities investigate a body that washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Body Washes Ashore on Venice Beach

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

Incident under investigation by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. By Sam Catanzaro A body washed ashore on Venice Beach Tuesday morning....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Garcetti Warns LA on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
News, video

Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers: YO! Venice Show – July, 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers * How Schools Can...

The Pacific Sunset: A Bridge Home Shelter. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Venice Homeless Shelter Passes Legal Hurdle

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

California Supreme Court declines to hear Venice Stakeholder’s Association case against bridge housing center By Sam Catanzaro The California Supreme...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Hits New High of COVID-19 Cases Reported in a Day

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...
News, video

Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group: YO! Venice Show – July, 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group * Los Angeles Headed for...
Featured, News

Renewed Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’ as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Gold's Gym in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Newsom Directs Closure of Gyms, Hair Salons and More

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...

Venice High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Los Angeles Schools to Be Remote in Fall

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...
News, video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, video

Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Boardwalk New Development * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive...

“Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against the spread of COVID-19, one feature of the during- and post-pandemic world,” writes Tom Elias. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Post Lockdown Realities Begin to Emerge

July 11, 2020

Read more
July 11, 2020 1

By Tom Elias, Columnist Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against...

Cha Cha Matcha on Abbot Kinney. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Matcha Chain Under Fire for Slew of Allegations

July 9, 2020

Read more
July 9, 2020 2

Conrad Sandelman and Matthew Morton, Cha Cha Matcha co-owners, did not pay employees, posted offensive content on Instagram allegations say...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

[mc4wp_form id="36302"]

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR