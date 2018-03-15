Another Shooting in Venice Police Hunting for Suspect

Police are looking for a gunman tonight after another shooting in Venice.

According to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division, the shooting occurred shortly after 9:50 p.m.

A 20-year-old man is in hospital. Police found him conscious and bleeding outside Surfside Bar and Grill at 23 Windward Ave, close to where just last week a man was shot multiple times in the chest.

Witnesses said the shooter was late 20’s, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 285 pounds, with short brown hair. Last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a red shirt, he ran eastbound on Windward Avenue with the handgun.

On Wednesday, March 7 paramedics rushed a man to hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The following day, LAPD arrested 46-year-old Robert Mewhorter in connection with the shooting.

Read the full story and an eyewitness account here.