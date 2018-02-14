Venice Love

by Melanie Camp

The Venice Sign is all loved up for Valentine’s Day with the addition of a purple heart and a bulb change from the traditional white to red. Next color-change, will be green for St Patrick’s day on March 17, 2018.

In 2007, the Venice Sign Restoration Project recreated and installed the contemporary version of the historic Venice Sign. Spanning across Windward Avenue at Pacific, the current Sign is a modern day replica of the one initially introduced in 1905 by Abbot Kinney.

The Venice Chamber is responsible for the sign and for protecting its trademark. Anyone is free to photograph the sign for personal use. However, those wishing to use the Sign’s image commercially must license it through the Chamber.

Continuing year-round, the Venice Chamber of Commerce raises funds to support the maintenance of the Sign. Through the Adopt-a-Bulb program, direct donations, and license fees the Chamber ensures the Venice Sign remains a symbol for all to enjoy.

Find out more at venicechamber.net/venice-sign