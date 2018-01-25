Big Deans in Santa Monica is missing their favorite Grandma. Liz Bevington, know by many as Skateboard Mama, passed away on Saturday, January 6.

Originally from Germany, Bevington learned to ride a skateboard at 53, taking lessons from her youngest son. A Venice and Santa Monica icon, she was still skating well into her nineties. If she were not on her board, she would pull out rollerblades.

An outpouring of love inundated her official Facebook fan page. While neighbors will miss Skateboard Mama, her spirit will always live on the boardwalk.