It’s a Wrap…Almost

The Venice Chamber of Commerce honored LAPD Pacific Division Senior Lead Officer Peggy Thusing on Thursday, January 11. The veteran police officer stepped down from the force at the end of last year, but she said it would be hard to let go altogether.

Thusing’s retirement plan includes, “Getting up every day and keep moving. I planned my retirement well, so I don’t have to work again. I want to make time for friends, family, and travel,” she said.

However, as successful Thusing has been at being a police officer, it seems she might not be so good at being retired. While she had planned to kick back and make the most of her well-earned time off, she already has plans to be in the neighborhood again, working as a reserve officer. “After 31 years, 26 years in Venice, it’s hard to leave,” she said.

While it seems Venice will not lose Thusing entirely, she said it is crucial neighbors realize how big a difference they can make. “Police come and go, but it’s your community. You’re here every day and the community can really make a difference.”